Illinois temple shooting plot: India urges US to ensure safety of Indian nationals

India on Friday called on the United States to ensure the safety, security and well-being of Indian nationals, describing an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Illinois as a matter of “deep concern”.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made the remarks in response to a query during his bi-weekly media briefing.

A 19-year-old was arrested in Palatine, near Chicago, for allegedly planning a mass shooting at the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Aurora, Illinois, on Sunday. The plan reportedly failed after the gun he was carrying jammed and could not fire.

The teenager appeared in court on October 14 and was charged with one count of making a terrorist threat and one count of unlawful possession of weapons.