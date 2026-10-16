US lawmakers express outrage over foiled plot to attack Hindu temple in Illinois

NEW YORK: Top US lawmakers, leaders and civil society members have strongly condemned the plot to attack a Hindu temple in Illinois, calling for efforts to combat growing anti-Indian and anti-Hindu prejudice in America.

Alexandros Paporakis (19) from Palatine was arrested on October 11 for attempting to carry out a mass shooting at the temple in the Aurora area. Officials said the attack failed as his rifle jammed outside the temple, forcing him to drive back home.

He appeared in court on October 14 and was charged with one count of making a terrorist threat and one count of unlawful possession of weapons.

US lawmakers said bigotry had no place in the United States.

Indian-American Congressman from Illinois, Raja Krishnamoorthi, said he and his family were at the temple when the 19-year-old man’s planned attack failed.

“I am horrified that a white supremacist attempted to carry out a mass shooting targeting Indian Americans at the Hindu temple in Aurora where my family worships. My family and I were there when the attack was attempted last Sunday,” Krishnamoorthi said in a statement.

The Democrat congressman further said it showed how dangerous anti-Indian hatred and white supremacy have become, adding that “we cannot wait until innocent people are killed to take these threats seriously.”

Congressman Brad Sherman pressed the need to combat anti-Indian prejudice.

“I am outraged by the anti-Indian and anti-Hindu hate that is rising across the country and impacting so many, including my friend and colleague @CongressmanRaja. This attempt to slaughter families while they pray is the epitome of evil,” he said on X.

“We must combat anti-Indian and anti-Hindu prejudice wherever it occurs and continue strengthening the security of minority houses of worship,” he added.

New York’s Senator and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said he was “incredibly alarmed” about the attempt by a “white supremacist” to commit an act of mass violence at a Hindu temple in Aurora.

“Anti-Indian and anti-Hindu rhetoric is at an alarming level in America, and now we are seeing that hatred turn into violence. Bigotry against any community has no place in America, and I remain committed to ensuring that everyone, regardless of their race or religion, can live and practice their faith openly in our country,” Schumer said.