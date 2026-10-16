Manipur backs Congress MP Bimol Akoijam amid sexual harassment allegations, BJP seeks resignation

The BJYM members said Akoijam should resign and allow the law to take its course. The Congress viewed the march by BJYM members as an attempt by the ruling BJP to divert people’s attention from the ongoing violence in the state.

“The people of Manipur are with MP Bimol Akoijam. His strength is the people of Manipur. Justice will soon be delivered. At that time, we will shout the slogans of truth and victory,” said N Popilal, a Youth Congress leader.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a conglomerate of civil society organisations, threw its weight behind Akoijam. COCOMI’s women’s wing criticised the BJP for the campaign against the MP.

Expressing concern over the reported sacking of the JNU professor, the organisation demanded greater scrutiny of how the charges against him had been handled.

Akoijam, who returned to Manipur on Friday, vowed to legally challenge the actions taken against him. “My lawyers are taking time because we have to be very cautious. Institutions are so fragile now,” he told reporters.