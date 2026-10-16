Manipur backs Congress MP Bimol Akoijam amid sexual harassment allegations, BJP seeks resignation

GUWAHATI: Congress MP Bimol Akoijam, who is facing sexual harassment allegations from some Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students, has received support back home in Manipur, even as the BJP is demanding his resignation.
BJP’s Manipur youth wing members on Friday took out a protest march in Imphal, demanding his resignation. The protest came two days after the MP’s supporters had taken to the streets to condemn the BJP’s demand.
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members marched to the main gate of Congress Bhavan. The protesters demanded justice for the JNU students who levelled the allegations against Akoijam and called for accountability, leading to a face-off with Congress workers who were inside. The Congress workers shouted back, saying, “Shame, shame BJP.” Police personnel deployed at the site controlled the situation.
The BJYM members said Akoijam should resign and allow the law to take its course. The Congress viewed the march by BJYM members as an attempt by the ruling BJP to divert people’s attention from the ongoing violence in the state.
“The people of Manipur are with MP Bimol Akoijam. His strength is the people of Manipur. Justice will soon be delivered. At that time, we will shout the slogans of truth and victory,” said N Popilal, a Youth Congress leader.
The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a conglomerate of civil society organisations, threw its weight behind Akoijam. COCOMI’s women’s wing criticised the BJP for the campaign against the MP.
Expressing concern over the reported sacking of the JNU professor, the organisation demanded greater scrutiny of how the charges against him had been handled.
Akoijam, who returned to Manipur on Friday, vowed to legally challenge the actions taken against him. “My lawyers are taking time because we have to be very cautious. Institutions are so fragile now,” he told reporters.