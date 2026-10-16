MP government moves Supreme Court against HC verdict striking down 27% OBC quota

BHOPAL: A week after the Madhya Pradesh High Court struck down the 2019 law that raised the OBC reservation quota from 14 per cent to 27 per cent in the state, the state government filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court on Friday.

The MP CM, Dr Mohan Yadav, who met a delegation of the OBC Mahasabha (a socio-political organisation dedicated to fighting for the rights, social justice, and representation of the OBCs) on Friday, said that the state government had filed the SLP in the apex court on Friday evening.

The CM met the delegation of the OBC Mahasabha in Bhopal. The CM said that reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Madhya Pradesh was a matter of utmost importance and that the state government was committed to protecting their interests. He said the state government was making every effort to ensure a fair and legally sound resolution.

Yadav added that the state government had directed a detailed, point-by-point examination of the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s October 9, 2026, judgment on OBC reservation and instructed that the state’s case be strongly presented before the Supreme Court. Acting on these directions, the Office of the Advocate General, Madhya Pradesh, filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court on Friday evening in the case State of Madhya Pradesh vs. Ashita Dubey and Others.

During the meeting with the CM, the OBC Mahasabha warned that if concrete steps were not taken, it would submit memorandums at the divisional level on October 28 and intensify its agitation.