Children have fundamental right to access internet, blanket ban impermissible, says SC

NEW DELHI:Declaring access to and use of the internet a ‘fundamental right’ for every individual, including children, the Supreme Court has directed the central government to create a national database for the detection and removal of Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CSEAM) on digital platforms.

A bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice K Vinod Chandran also suggested introducing “child mode” for social media accounts, with greater emphasis on parental consent, guidance and oversight.

The court observed: "We have no hesitation in saying that the right to access and use the internet is a fundamental right of every individual under Article 21 read with Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. Our children, irrespective of their age, enjoy the same rights, and to deny them the same altogether would be as absurd as saying children below a certain age do not have a conscience worth protecting or a freedom of speech worth expressing. The safety of our children and their freedom are not at odds with each other.”