SC asks Centre to examine statutory safeguards for minors using social media

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to examine whether a statutory framework can be put in place for social media intermediaries to ensure they and other digital platforms comply with Indian laws governing minors, including the legal bar on children below 18 independently entering into contracts.

On September 10, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of submissions by senior advocate HS Phoolka, appearing for petitioner NGO Just Rights for Children Alliance, and sought responses to the plea from the Union ministries of electronics and information technology and law and justice.

"We need some safeguards in India," the bench had said.

The plea seeks safeguards for minors accessing social media and to ensure that no such platform enters into a contract with a child below 18 years of age.

"Something can be done, something should be done and will be done. We have to come back…" Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the bench on Monday.

Phoolka submitted that contracts entered into by minors are void under existing Indian law and argued that platforms should be subject to enforceable obligations rather than merely voluntary guidelines.

Justice Bagchi said the requirement should not remain confined to a guideline and asked the solicitor general to examine whether it could be incorporated into statutory form under intermediary rules.

"Please pass directions under the intermediary rules that they fashion their software, or whatever the platform is called, in conformity with Indian law. The software has to conform with Indian law. That is our request," Justice Bagchi told the solicitor general.

"Not a request, a direction," Mehta said.