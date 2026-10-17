Drone-hit tanker reaches Romanian port, all nine Indian seafarers safe: Indian Embassy

A chemical tanker carrying nine Indian seafarers, which was hit by a drone off Romania earlier this week, has reached the Port of Constanta, with all crew members safe, the Indian Embassy in Bucharest said on Saturday.

Indian Ambassador to Romania Manoj Kumar Mohapatra spoke with Romanian search and rescue agencies, including SAR Romania and MRCC Constanta, and the chief security officer of the tanker YARA J, the embassy said in a post on X.

“It was confirmed that all nine Indian seafarers on board are safe and the vessel has arrived at the Port of Constanta,” it said, adding that the ambassador assured the crew of the Indian government's full support.