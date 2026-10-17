India’s space economy projected to reach $45 billion in 7-8 years, says Jitendra Singh

NEW DELHI: India’s space economy, currently valued at around USD 9 billion, is projected to grow to USD 40–45 billion over the next seven to eight years, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Jitendra Singh, said on Saturday.

Addressing a media roundtable on “Space, Sovereignty and New Economy” organised by the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi, Singh said India must now move beyond demonstrating its technological capabilities to developing globally competitive commercial space companies.

He emphasised that increased domestic and international investment, predictable demand, faster regulatory clearances and sustainable business models would be crucial to expanding Indian space enterprises and strengthening their presence in global markets.

Outlining the progress made by India’s space economy, Singh said the opening up of the space sector to private participation in 2019–2020 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had delivered significant results within just five to six years.

“India’s experience demonstrates the potential of bringing government institutions and private industry together in a sector that requires substantial technological expertise, investment and long-term commitment,” he said.

The minister stressed that the next priority was to translate these technological capabilities into commercially viable businesses capable of competing on the international stage. He also highlighted the importance of generating sustained demand to support the growth of private space companies.

Referring to the government’s use-case-based approach, Singh said government agencies could serve as anchor customers, while support for proof-of-concept projects could help private enterprises demonstrate their technologies and progress towards commercial deployment. “A predictable customer base can give companies the confidence to invest in production, develop market-ready products and build sustainable revenue streams,” he said.