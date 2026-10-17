MoEFCC expands apex committee to include high-emission sectors in climate strategy

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has issued a notification amending the composition of the Apex Committee for the Implementation of the Paris Agreement (AIPA), an inter-ministerial committee operating under the MoEFCC.

The amendment adds representatives from four additional ministries: the Ministry of Road Transport, the Ministry of Coal, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. This inclusion of representatives from these high-emission sectors highlights the government's commitment to addressing major sources of greenhouse gas emissions and coordinating climate policy effectively.

All ministries will have joint secretary-level officers as members of AIPA. Meanwhile, the Joint Secretary of MoEFCC will serve as the Member Secretary, with no changes in their role. The original notification establishing the composition of AIPA was issued on November 27, 2020.

The inclusion of these ministries is crucial for tracking and contributing to the achievement of climate goals. For instance, transport planning, road infrastructure, and the transition to cleaner mobility affect fuel consumption and transport-related emissions. This representation will help align climate goals with decisions in the transport sector.