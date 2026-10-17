Nitin Nabin accuses Rahul Gandhi, Opposition of using Tricolour to foment unrest in Delhi

PATNA: BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Saturday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition over protests in Delhi, accusing them of exploiting the national flag to foment unrest and asserting that the Tricolour could never be a symbol of “anarchy”.

Talking to media persons in Patna, Nabin alleged that Rahul Gandhi and Opposition leaders were using the national flag as part of political protests aimed at creating unrest in the national capital.

Nabin said the Opposition leaders often avoided discussions on issues such as economic development, governance and public welfare, instead resorting to street protests and confrontation.

He also contrasted their participation in the Delhi protests with their alleged absence from government initiatives such as the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, accusing them of invoking the national flag now for political mobilisation.

The BJP president further alleged that those seeking to create unrest on the streets had little respect for the Constitution and democratic institutions. He further stated that political power in a democracy could be secured only through the mandate of the people and not through “chaos” or street agitation.

Nabin accused certain global powers of using Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the CJP team to undermine India’s development, claiming they were unable to accept the country’s progress towards becoming a developed nation.