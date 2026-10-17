Uttarakhand police form SIT to probe minister Rekha Arya’s complaint against husband

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate a complaint by Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya against her husband, Girdhari Lal Sahu.

The complaint, which led to a case being registered at Dehradun’s Cantonment police station, alleges deception, physical assault, threats to kill and relationships with other women.

The 10-member team is being led by Superintendent of Police Jaya Baluni. Police said the SIT is collecting documents, audio recordings and other material relevant to the allegations.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Dobhal said the investigation was under way and that Arya would be questioned when her health permits. Baluni said the team would record the minister’s statement after she recovers, and examine the allegations and evidence before concluding.

An audio clip said to be connected to the dispute has circulated on social media. Police have sent it for forensic examination to establish its authenticity and assess its relevance to the case.

Investigators have not publicly confirmed the contents of the recording. Speaking about the complaint, Arya said she had noticed changes in her husband’s behaviour and that these included the use of caste-based slurs and alleged threats to her associates. “I had referred to this in my complaint,” she said. “When these changes became apparent, I wondered why this was happening.”