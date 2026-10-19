After Haryana, Kashmir-bound bus attacked with stones near Ludhiana in Punjab

SRINAGAR: In second such incident in as many days, a Kashmir-bound passenger bus was attacked with stones near Ludhiana in Punjab, raising concerns over safety of Kashmir-bound passengers.

The stone pelting attack on a 40-seater sleeper passenger bus operated by Star World Ventures, which was on way from Delhi to Srinagar, took place while it was traveling near Ludhiana in Punjab at around 11 pm yesterday.

In the stone pelting attack, the glass panes of the Volvo bus suffered damage.

According to the driver of the bus, Ishfaq Ahmad, the stones hit the running bus at four spots, causing damage to the bus. He said the stone pelting attack caused panic and frightened the passengers including women, children and elderly persons travelling in the bus.

“Is it a sin to travel on this road,” Ishfaq said.

It is the second attack on the Kashmir-bound passenger bus in two days.

Earlier, on Saturday evening, the Kashmir-bound bus operated by Star World Ventures had come under stone pelting at Divine Star Dhaba near Kurukshetra in Haryana.

The Haryana police has detained two people for the attack.

“They have attacked two of our buses in two days. Who will compensate for the losses,” Ishfaq said.

While Haryana police has claimed that yesterday’s incident near Kurukshetra in Haryana was result of dispute over parking, bus driver Waqar has disputed the police version.

He alleged that the occupants of a private car near the dhaba objected to the bus from J&K being parked there.