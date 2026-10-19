Anti-drug activist murder: Will seek CBI probe from Amit Shah, says Jhota's father

Anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota's father Bhim Singh said on Monday he would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the state and raise a demand for a CBI probe into his son's murder.

Shah on Sunday announced that he will visit Punjab on Tuesday and meet the family members of those who recently lost their lives for raising their voices against the drug menace in Mansa, Sangrur and Gurdaspur.

He also alleged that the AAP government in Punjab has spared no effort in "pushing the state into the abyss of drugs".

Known for raising his voice against the illegal sale of addictive substances at chemist shops, Jhota was shot in broad daylight inside a medical store at a busy marketplace in Mansa on October 13.

Ashwani Kumar, the store owner who opened fire on Jhota after he questioned him for selling addictive drugs to an elderly man, was taken into custody from Rajasthan's Salasar.

The incident, which took place while Jhota was hosting a Facebook Live, triggered a political slugfest in Punjab, which goes to polls early next year.

Asked whether he will take up the issue of a CBI probe with Shah, Bhim Singh, an ex-serviceman, said he will raise a demand in this regard, adding that he has trust in the Union home minister.

"I request Amit Shah ji that a CBI probe should be ordered as soon as possible," said Singh, while speaking to reporters in Mansa on Monday.

Later, Singh urged the minister not to visit the protest site and meet the family personally. He said Shah can ensure justice for the family.

He said he respects the minister. "If he (Shah) is opposed, I am opposed," he further said. "If anyone protests against the home minister, then it will be a disgrace to us," he added.