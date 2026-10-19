DRDO working on laser weapon pod for helicopters; development to be completed by 2029

NEW DELHI: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has begun work on a helicopter-mounted laser weapon to neutralise hostile drones, with development scheduled to be completed by the end of 2029, sources in the defence establishment said.

Two DRDO laboratories are working on the project along with a private industry partner. The Hyderabad-based Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS) is developing the laser directed-energy weapon (DEW) itself, while the Dehradun-based Instruments Research and Development Establishment (IRDE) is handling the stabilised gimballed pod that will house the sensors and direct the beam.

The pod, which will weigh up to 180 kg, will carry a thermal imager, a day camera and an eye-safe laser rangefinder. These will detect and track small drones as far as 5 km away, before the beam is locked on to them from up to 2 km to bring them down. Hindustan Aeronautics' advanced light helicopter (ALH) Dhruv and its armed variant Rudra are being looked at as the likely platforms, the sources added.

"The detailed technical requirements have been shared with the industry partner and work has begun. The real challenge will be to keep the beam locked on a small, fast-moving drone even as the helicopter vibrates and manoeuvres," said a source.

The plan is to integrate a prototype with the CHESS laser within two years, followed by flight-safety trials and airworthiness certification by the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC), with the entire project slated for completion by end-2029, sources added.