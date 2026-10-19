'Lawrence Bishnoi Sahab': CJP's Dipke slams Delhi Police over 'respect for gangsters'

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder and convener Abhijeet Dipke on Monday questioned the police’s priorities, criticising their handling of gangsters and protesters in the wake of the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff.

In a post on X, Dipke shared a video of a press conference in which East Delhi DCP Abhishek Dhania referred to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as “Lawrence Bishnoi Sahab”.

"Lawrence Bishnoi Sahab. The respect Delhi Police has for gangsters… Wish they showed even 10% of this courtesy to students and activists who are doing nothing but protest," Dipke wrote.

In another post on X, Dipke called on the police to focus on criminal activities instead of taking action against students and activists.

“Instead of cracking down on students and activists, the police should focus on actual criminals. This is what happens when the Govt and police have their priorities completely misplaced,” he said.

According to the police, three to four rounds were fired at the actor's car as he was leaving a ground in his vehicle. A large crowd had gathered at the location to see him when the firing took place from within the crowd.

The actor escaped without being hit by any bullets, while police continue to investigate the incident and establish the circumstances surrounding the firing. Two people were injured in the firing, including Tiger Shroff's driver, Firdaus, who sustained a gunshot wound to his left arm.