Punjab CM’s aide Rajbir Ghuman appears before CBI for second round of questioning in corruption case

CHANDIGARH: Rajbir Singh Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, appeared on Monday before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Chandigarh for a second round of questioning in an alleged corruption case involving cash for transfers, favourable policies, tenders and other illegal activities.

Ghuman’s arrival was marked by a disagreement at the agency’s office after his vehicle was stopped at the gate and he was asked to park outside and enter on foot. Ghuman was accompanied by his lawyer, GPS Ghuman, who protested against being denied permission to accompany his client inside the CBI office.

The development added a fresh point of friction as the agency questioned the Chief Minister’s aide for the second time.

Citing Supreme Court guidelines on protecting the rights of lawyers and litigants appearing before investigating agencies, the lawyer said they would take up the matter with the CBI court.

The CBI is investigating allegations of corruption and influence-peddling involving government postings, tenders and administrative decisions. The allegations remain under investigation.

Ghuman reached the CBI’s regional office at around 2.15 pm. He had earlier been questioned for nearly six hours on October 16.