Assam Police detain over 100 protesters demanding justice for Zubeen Garg

More than 100 people gathered outside the Assam secretariat in Guwahati on Tuesday to form a human chain demanding punishment for those responsible for singer Zubeen Garg’s death in Singapore last year.

The police, however, stopped the protesters from holding a demonstration and took them away in buses as they raised slogans and displayed placards demanding “Justice for Zubeen Garg”.

Garg, a celebrated singer-songwriter, died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 last year while swimming in the sea. He was in the island country to attend the fourth edition of the North East India Festival (NEIF).

The MLA, who is also the president of Raijor Dal, said the appeal to register the protest was not under the banner of any party, but was a move by the people to press for their demand.

He had urged the chief minister to allow the democratic protest.

As more than 100 people from different parties and organisations gathered in front of the secretariat, the police prevented them from staging any demonstration.

The protesters were taken away in buses, even as they raised slogans and displayed placards with 'Justice for Zubeen Garg' written on them.