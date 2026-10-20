INTERVIEW | 'Taking Gen Z views forward, giving them real platform': KC Venugopal

Congress’s shift to impromptu protests and closer engagement with youth is a conscious choice, says K C Venugopal. In an interview with Preetha Nair, Congress general secretary (organisation) spoke about lessons from Gen Z agitation, coordination among INDIA allies and the next phase of protests seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s removal. Excerpts:

How does the INDIA bloc plan to intensify its agitation in the second phase?

This agitation is a fight to save the citizen’s right to vote, the foundation of our democracy. The electoral system has been polluted by the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah government with the CEC’s active help, and our goal is to cleanse it.

The first phase brought ordinary people, students, professionals, lawyers and civil society onto Delhi’s streets despite barricades and detentions. We carry that mandate into a wider, sharper and more sustained second phase. The movement will continue until the CEC is removed and the electoral system is cleansed.

What mobilisation are you planning for INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally? Will it launch a nationwide drive?

The nationwide campaign is already running. The INDIA bloc observed October 2-8 as “save democracy week,” holding district marches. Congress’s two-month “Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao” campaign includes block-level marches, booth-level verification by our “Vote Rakshaks” to identify wrongful deletions and tampering, and village chaupals to help voters reclaim their names.

The Ramlila Maidan rally brings these efforts together. I expect one of Delhi’s largest democratic gatherings in years. INDIA leaders will join, and every citizen, group and youth movement defending voting rights is welcome.