INTERVIEW | 'Taking Gen Z views forward, giving them real platform': KC Venugopal

Congress’s shift to impromptu protests and closer engagement with youth is a conscious choice, says K C Venugopal. In an interview with Preetha Nair, Congress general secretary (organisation) spoke about lessons from Gen Z agitation, coordination among INDIA allies and the next phase of protests seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s removal. Excerpts:
How does the INDIA bloc plan to intensify its agitation in the second phase?
This agitation is a fight to save the citizen’s right to vote, the foundation of our democracy. The electoral system has been polluted by the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah government with the CEC’s active help, and our goal is to cleanse it.
The first phase brought ordinary people, students, professionals, lawyers and civil society onto Delhi’s streets despite barricades and detentions. We carry that mandate into a wider, sharper and more sustained second phase. The movement will continue until the CEC is removed and the electoral system is cleansed.
What mobilisation are you planning for INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally? Will it launch a nationwide drive?
The nationwide campaign is already running. The INDIA bloc observed October 2-8 as “save democracy week,” holding district marches. Congress’s two-month “Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao” campaign includes block-level marches, booth-level verification by our “Vote Rakshaks” to identify wrongful deletions and tampering, and village chaupals to help voters reclaim their names.
The Ramlila Maidan rally brings these efforts together. I expect one of Delhi’s largest democratic gatherings in years. INDIA leaders will join, and every citizen, group and youth movement defending voting rights is welcome.
How confident are you that the Supreme Court intervention will address concerns over the SIR before the upcoming elections?
We’ve full faith in the Supreme Court. At a time when democracy is in danger, crores of citizens, alongside INDIA parties, are looking to it. The court has stood as the final guardian when institutions deny citizens their constitutional rights, and we expect it to do so again. We are not asking the court to take sides in politics. We are asking it to ensure that no eligible Indian loses the right to vote and that those responsible for wrongful deletions are held accountable. Meanwhile, we will bring the facts to the people. The legal and public struggles will continue together.
The Congress appears to have moved beyond its familiar forms of protest. Was this a conscious shift?
Yes, it was a conscious choice, and that it comes from the party’s own roots. The Congress was born out of a people’s movement. Marches, satyagraha, students and ordinary citizens won the freedom struggle. Listening to people has always shaped our programmes.
Young people are our greatest asset. A movement protecting democracy must be led with them, not just for them. Our successful “Chhatron Ki Goonj” campaign showed this.
When Jantar Mantar is closed, people find new ways to be heard. Surprise, peaceful, impromptu demonstrations are the democratic answer to that.
The Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the party leadership have been clear that this movement must be open to young people and civil society.
As you are closely involved in coordinating the agitation and the INDIA bloc’s response, how do you resolve differences over tactics? How are joint decisions being taken?
Coordination within the INDIA bloc is in place and working fine. The Congress president and the LoP regularly contact INDIA bloc leaders directly. Floor leaders meet before and during Parliament sessions, while leadership meetings take major decisions jointly.
As the principal Opposition party, the Congress must lead and bring everyone along without imposing its views. We respect each party’s state realities. Tactical differences exist, but they are small compared with the challenge. Every party agrees that we must jointly resist the denial of citizens’ fundamental rights. We also consult students, youth and civil society in this struggle.
What has the Congress learnt from Gen Z protests?
Gen Z is India’s largest population group. Young people are its present and future as well, and they hold power accountable in their own way. They want to be heard, expect transparency and quick responses. Their methods of agitation, sacrifices and promises add value to this struggle. We constantly review our methods, retain what works and correct what does not. In this movement, we are taking their views forward, giving young people real space on our platforms, and learning as much as we contribute.
The Congress initially distanced itself from CJP protests. What changed?
Rahul Gandhi has clearly said that there are no parallel protests; there is one protest. Any party, student group or individual raising their voice to save the vote belongs to the same struggle. The objective matters, not the banner.
How do you counter the BJP’s charge that the protests are to bring down the government? What would be the endgame of the protests?
The BJP labels every dissenting voice anti-national. Protecting a constitutional right cannot be anti-national. Those weakening institutions to capture elections damage the nation. People have seen genuine voters, including those wrongly marked dead, forced to prove they exist.
We demand Gyanesh Kumar’s immediate removal and an inquiry into his decisions. We want wrongly deleted voters restored, an independent SIR audit and appointment reforms ensuring an independent commission. A government elected through ‘vote chori’ has lost its moral right to continue. Our eventual success means every eligible people registered and public trust restored.
If the CEC stays and the government refuses dialogue, are allies ready for prolonged agitation?
We know this is difficult and are prepared to face the consequences. Nobody expected the struggle to end in a fortnight. History shows that anti-democratic governments cannot indefinitely withstand an awakened people. The government may refuse to listen today, but it cannot ignore crores discovering their names have disappeared from electoral rolls. Every ally agrees that the movement will remain peaceful, democratic and constitutional. Within that framework, we will intensify it until it succeeds.
Will you approach the BJD, YSRCP, BRS and DMK to widen participation?
Our doors are open to every party that believes Modi and Shah are damaging democracy and that the ‘vote chori’ is real. We ask only for sincerity. Parties on the fence must consider who will speak for them if their own voters’ names are deleted tomorrow. There can be no neutral ground when democracy’s foundation is at stake. We welcome coordination with anyone sharing this goal. The issue is protecting every Indian’s vote.
How confident are you about restoring voting rights of 13 crore people?
We will fight until the last eligible voter is restored. Not one genuine Indian should lose voting rights. Work is already under way. The Congress has an organisation in every block and village precisely to stand with citizens when the state machinery fails them.