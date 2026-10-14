‘Resistance’ to continue, says Rahul Gandhi as INDIA bloc plans mega anti-CEC rally on Nov 1

NEW DELHI: A mock impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi Metro train rides by MPs to challenge travel restrictions, and protest programmes at the denotified Jantar Mantar were among the proposals discussed in the meeting of INDIA bloc leaders, civil society representatives, and student representatives on Tuesday.

According to sources, the meeting explored ways to keep the protests going and decided to sustain the agitation for the ‘restoration of democracy.’

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi told the leaders that they could take Wednesday off to visit their constituencies but should be ready to return to the capital at 24 hours’ notice from Thursday, the sources said.

The bloc is planning a mega rally at Delhi’s Ramlila grounds on November 1 and plans to mobilise 5 lakh people.

Speaking to reporters, Rahul said the protest will continue. He said those responsible for the alleged ‘vote theft’ would be brought to justice, naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the CEC.

“No matter what happens, no matter which institution plays a role or not, political resistance will continue, people’s resistance will continue and it will triumph,” he added.

Among those who attended the high tea meeting at Rahul’s residence were Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi; RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Manoj Jha; SP leaders Harendra Malik, Anand Bhadauria and Mohibullah Nadvi; Left leaders M A Baby and D Raja; JMM’s Mahua Maji; and TMC’s Mahua Moitra. AISA chief Neha Bora and CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya were also present.