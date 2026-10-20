Kharge to raise SIR, delimitation and women’s reservation concerns with Modi on Wednesday

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said he would explain to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 21 his concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, delimitation and the implementation of women's reservation.

Kharge said he had personally written to Modi on the issues and would detail the alleged harm caused by the SIR exercise, the implications of delimitation and the delay in implementing women's reservation when he speaks to the prime minister on Wednesday.

I have personally written a letter to the Prime Minister, and he has two letters from me," Kharge told reporters here.

"I will explain everything to him tomorrow, including the harm caused by the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls, the implications of the delimitation exercise they are undertaking, and the issue of reservation for women.

Why are they not implementing it? I will explain all these things tomorrow," he said.