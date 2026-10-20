Rubio pitches Venezuelan oil to India, seeks bigger market for US energy and defence systems

India and the United States on Tuesday discussed expanding energy and defence cooperation, even as bilateral ties remain strained over trade and immigration policies, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urging New Delhi to increase energy imports from Washington and purchase more American technologies and systems.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted Rubio for wide-ranging talks shortly after the US top diplomat arrived in Mumbai for his second visit to India in less than five months. The discussions covered trade, energy, technology, defence and people-to-people ties, as well as regional and global developments, including the situation in West Asia, according to the US State Department.
Ahead of the meeting, Rubio described India as a crude oil refining “superpower” and called for greater processing of Venezuelan crude by Indian refineries. He is scheduled to visit Reliance Industries Ltd’s Jamnagar refinery on Wednesday.
Responding to a question on the proposed India-US trade pact, Rubio said only “a small number of items” remained to be resolved and expressed hope that the agreement would be concluded soon.
“I would say we're about as close as you can be without having an executed agreement. I think there's a small number of items left to wrap up. So I think that will happen shortly, we're hoping, which it should, and hopefully have some good news to announce fairly soon. And perhaps the leaders can sign it thereafter,” he said.
After the talks, Jaishankar said in a social media post that the two had “shared views on further advancement of our ties, focusing on trade, energy, technology, defence and people-to-people ties.”
The US State Department said Rubio had emphasised the role of increased energy trade in diversifying India's supply chains while meeting domestic demand.
“The secretary reiterated that increased energy trade with the United States can play a transformative role in diversifying India's supply chains while meeting its sizable consumer demand,” the department said.
Rubio also welcomed progress in bilateral defence and civil nuclear cooperation and called for increased purchases of American technologies and systems, which he said could strengthen the security and prosperity of both countries.
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, who attended the meeting, described the discussions as “productive”, saying the two sides had discussed expanding cooperation in defence, energy, emerging technologies and trade.
Before meeting Jaishankar, Rubio visited the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai and laid a wreath at the memorial for victims of the November 26, 2008, terror attacks, which killed six American citizens.
“We must continue our strong partnership in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” Jaishankar said in a social media post.
Rubio said he had laid a wreath to honour the victims and reaffirmed the two countries' commitment to counterterrorism.
“We remember those lost, honour the courage of those who responded, and reaffirm the enduring US-India partnership and our shared commitment to combating terrorism,” he said.
Addressing questions about India's purchases of Russian oil and its efforts to reduce them, Rubio said New Delhi had repeatedly expressed its intention to diversify its energy sources.
“I think what India has expressed repeatedly is its desire to diversify their energy portfolio, which is a smart thing to do. Obviously, it's not easy to do that from one day to the next day,” he said.
Rubio said India had made “substantial progress” in diversifying its energy supplies and that Washington was willing to contribute to the country's energy requirements.
He said the discussions had also covered Venezuela, adding that a diversified energy portfolio would serve the interests of both countries.
“Obviously, we've discussed Venezuela and other countries, and I think it's in our interest to have a strong ally with a diverse energy portfolio,” he said.
Describing India's refining capacity, Rubio said the country had the infrastructure and expertise to process crude oil and noted that some Indian companies held existing oil concessions in Venezuela.
“I'm not claiming to you that Venezuela alone can fill the hole that could be caused by some of the things that are happening around the world, but I think over time, it most certainly can, and in the short term, it can certainly provide the means,” he said.
He added that India appeared willing to consider the proposal.
Rubio said energy security was closely linked to national security and economic stability, explaining his planned visit to the Jamnagar refinery.
“Energy is related to national security. Countries fight wars over energy; economies collapse over lack of energy. We're going to go see a company that has a tremendous amount of refining capability. It makes all the sense in the world to talk to them about it,” he said.
He also cited geopolitical developments, including the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and Houthi attacks on energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, as factors affecting global supplies. Several countries were facing diesel shortages amid disruptions to energy markets, he said.
Last week, US President Donald Trump suspended certain sanctions against Russia and five of the biggest buyers of Russian oil, including India. Trump also announced an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to release hundreds of thousands of tonnes of Russian diesel into the global market.
India-US ties have faced a downturn since Washington imposed punitive tariffs on Indian goods last year. Relations were further strained by Trump's claims about his role in de-escalating the India-Pakistan military clashes in May 2025, which drew sharp reactions from Indian officials.
Washington's immigration policies and its decision to raise H-1B visa fees also contributed to tensions. More recently, the US moved to restrict a key green-card processing programme used by major global and Indian IT companies, including Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro.
(With inputs from PTI)