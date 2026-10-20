Rubio pitches Venezuelan oil to India, seeks bigger market for US energy and defence systems

India and the United States on Tuesday discussed expanding energy and defence cooperation, even as bilateral ties remain strained over trade and immigration policies, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urging New Delhi to increase energy imports from Washington and purchase more American technologies and systems.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted Rubio for wide-ranging talks shortly after the US top diplomat arrived in Mumbai for his second visit to India in less than five months. The discussions covered trade, energy, technology, defence and people-to-people ties, as well as regional and global developments, including the situation in West Asia, according to the US State Department.

Ahead of the meeting, Rubio described India as a crude oil refining “superpower” and called for greater processing of Venezuelan crude by Indian refineries. He is scheduled to visit Reliance Industries Ltd’s Jamnagar refinery on Wednesday.

Responding to a question on the proposed India-US trade pact, Rubio said only “a small number of items” remained to be resolved and expressed hope that the agreement would be concluded soon.

“I would say we're about as close as you can be without having an executed agreement. I think there's a small number of items left to wrap up. So I think that will happen shortly, we're hoping, which it should, and hopefully have some good news to announce fairly soon. And perhaps the leaders can sign it thereafter,” he said.

After the talks, Jaishankar said in a social media post that the two had “shared views on further advancement of our ties, focusing on trade, energy, technology, defence and people-to-people ties.”