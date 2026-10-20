Rubio seeks bigger market for US energy and defence systems, pitches Venezuelan oil to India

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday discussed ways to deepen India-US cooperation in trade, energy, technology and defence, as the two countries seek to expand their narrowing strategic convergence amid a changing global order.

The talks come against the backdrop of strains in bilateral ties over visa policies and sanctions, with New Delhi and Washington also racing to conclude a trade agreement on mutually acceptable terms.

Jaishankar said Indian talent had played a significant role in shaping the American technology sector, while stressing the need for closer cooperation as countries recalibrate their policies in response to shifting geopolitical realities.

“Indian talent, skills have shaped the tech era in the United States,” Jaishankar said, underlining the contribution of Indian professionals to the American technology ecosystem.

“World order is clearly in transition, countries are responding accordingly. Each one of us will naturally pursue national interest. In such an era, expanding our convergence is key to deepening our ties,” he said.

In a statement, the US State Department said the two leaders discussed regional and global developments, including the situation in the Middle East. Rubio emphasised that greater energy trade with the United States could help diversify India's supply chains while meeting its substantial consumer demand.