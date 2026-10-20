'Surgical strike on social safety net': Congress slams Modi govt over VB-G RAM G Act

The Congress on Tuesday termed the Modi government's replacement of MGNREGA a "surgical strike" on the social safety net that protected rural India, alleging that the "vote chori sarkaar" has also perfected "gramin mazdoori chori."

Congress general secretary in-charge, communications, Jairam Ramesh cited a media report that claimed that while thousands were working under the VB-G RAM G scheme on paper in drought-hit Maharashtra, no workers were found on the ground at five sites in Beed.

In his post on X, Ramesh said, "Beed and other districts in Maharashtra are facing the worst drought in a decade. MGNREGA was the guarantee of support in such times of extreme distress. But its replacement with VB-G RAM G is nothing less than a surgical strike on the social safety net that protected rural India."

Citing a detailed field-level investigation by a reporter, Ramesh said it found that most villagers had not worked in months, despite being shown as employed.

"Instead, local politicians are pocketing their wages; no doubt belonging to the ruling party. Evidence of such fake attendance and clone app scams in UP and other BJP-ruled states has also been revealed in the media," Ramesh said.