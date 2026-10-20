Tiger Shroff firing case: CCTV footage shows suspects' rushing to board moving train at Surat railway station

SURAT: New CCTV footage has purportedly captured two suspects in the Tiger Shroff firing case rushing to board a Pune-Jaipur express train at Surat station in Gujarat, hours after the gun attack on the actor in Mumbai, a Railway Police officer has said.

The officer on Monday stated the suspects travelled by road to Surat, around 275 km from Mumbai, in a taxi before boarding a train bound for Jaipur at around 1. 30 am on Monday.

Abhay Soni, Superintendent of Police (SP), Western Railway's Vadodara division, said the Government Railway Police in Gujarat, along with the RPF, contributed to the operation to trace the suspects by coordinating with the Mumbai police.

"Yes, we worked in coordination with the Mumbai police to trace the suspects (in the Tiger Shroff firing case who were later intercepted at Kota station in Rajasthan)," he stated.

"CCTV footage of the (Surat) station, which was shared with the Maharashtra police, shows two of them running along a platform to board a general compartment of a moving Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express," the SP said.