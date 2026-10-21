Amid rising drone threat, Army to plug low-altitude gaps with Rs 770 crore radar deal

NEW DELHI: With drones fast emerging as the weapon of choice on modern battlefields, the defence ministry on Wednesday inked a Rs. 770 crore contract with state-run Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for improved low-level lightweight radars (LLLR-I) that can detect and track everything from fighter jets to mini and micro drones.

The contract is meant to plug critical gaps in the Army's air defence (AD) network at low altitudes. "The LLLR(I) system has the capability of detecting and tracking fighter-size targets and mini/micro drones. It has the additional capability of prioritising aerial targets. This will enable the Army to successfully counter the threat of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS)," the MoD said.

The LLLR-I is an upgraded version of the Aslesha radar, designed by DRDO's Electronics and Radar Development Establishment (LRDE) and produced by BEL. While the Aslesha is an S-band 3D radar with a semi-active array antenna, the new one uses four fixed phased-array panels based on gallium nitride (GaN) active electronically scanned array (AESA) technology to provide 360-degree coverage, with no moving parts.