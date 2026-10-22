Andhra SEC halts urban local body elections following SC order

NEW DELHI: The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission has halted the election process across 100 urban local bodies (ULBs), following directions from the Supreme Court.

State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha issued an order, stopping further proceedings in 13 Municipal Corporations, 87 Municipalities and Nagar Panchayats.

The SEC had earlier issued a notification for the elections to the urban local bodies (ULB) on October 14.

As per the election schedule, nomination took place from October 16 to 18 and the scrutiny of nomination papers on October 19.

“In view of the…directions (from the SC), the State Election Commission hereby, order that the further election process in respect of all 100 Urban Local Bodies in the state shall be stopped forthwith,” said Punetha in an official release late on Wednesday.

The decision comes after the YSRCP filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court, challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court's order refusing to extend the nomination deadline, which ended on October 19.

The SEC was directed by the apex court to postpone the publication of the final list of candidates till October 25.

Further, Punetha was also directed to consider the representations made by the petitioner (YSRCP) and various candidates.