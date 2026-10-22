Kejriwal questions Shah over drug menace in BJP-ruled states, asks why it persists

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the drug menace in BJP-ruled states, asking why the problem persisted in Bihar, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Goa.

Kejriwal’s remarks came after Shah, during his visit to Punjab on Tuesday, said he had never felt so deeply saddened in his life as he did while meeting families of people who died in incidents linked to the state’s drug menace.

Shah had criticised the AAP government in Punjab, alleging that it had failed to curb the drug trade despite promising to eradicate it within three months of coming to power.