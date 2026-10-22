Om Birla announces 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum on October 26-27, PM Modi to inaugurate event

NEW DELHI: The Parliament of India is all prepared to host the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum over two days, from October 26 to 27, 2026, at the historic Central Hall of the old Parliament building, now renamed Samvidhan Sadan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the conference on October 26 and interact with the leaders of parliamentary and other delegations scheduled to attend from across 11 BRICS member countries and 11 specially invited partner countries.

Sharing details with the media on Thursday at the Parliament auditorium, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is the chairperson of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would attend the inaugural ceremony and meet the leaders of the visiting delegations.

Birla said, “Presiding Officers, Members of Parliament (MPs), and other dignitaries from BRICS and partner nations will deliberate on strategic priorities for parliaments.” He added that parliamentary leaders from across BRICS member and partner countries would assemble in New Delhi for the forum, which is being held under India's presidency with a focus on the theme of ‘people-centric development’.