BRICS leaders to join open session in Delhi; PM Modi set for seven bilateral meetings on day 2

The second day of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi will see the participation of member and partner countries in an open session, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with leaders from seven countries on Sunday.

Modi is scheduled to meet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Philippine President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye, Ugandan Vice President Jessica Alupo and Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Modi will meet Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the summit. South Africa is a core BRICS member, and Ramaphosa attended Saturday’s session on ‘Inclusive Global Governance & Strengthening Multilateralism’. He also visited the ‘Bharat Innovates’ exposition in New Delhi.

Addressing the BRICS Business Forum Leaders’ Session on Friday, Ramaphosa said the grouping was at an “inflection point” amid shifts in the global economy, changing trade patterns, rapid technological advances and growing climate pressures. He described these developments as an opportunity to build a more resilient, diversified and inclusive economic future for the Global South.

Modi is also scheduled to meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit on Saturday.