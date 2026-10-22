Sonam Wangchuk accuses centre of betrayal as Ladakh talks are called off

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has accused the Centre of reneging on its understanding with agitating groups in Ladakh, saying the cancellation of a proposed meeting on Thursday has dashed hopes of progress on the region’s demands.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Wangchuk said representatives of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) had prepared for the October 22 meeting following talks with the Union Home Ministry in Leh on October 15.

The two sides had exchanged draft proposals, which were compared point by point, with the expectation that differences would be discussed in the next round of talks, he said.

"I had already booked my tickets. We made our plans accordingly, but now they are saying the meeting is not happening," Wangchuk said, describing the development as another betrayal of trust.

The May 22 meeting had raised hopes of a democratic framework for Ladakh, he said. The representatives had initially sought statehood but, after being told that the region lacked the resources for it, proposed a Union Territory with a legislature and constitutional safeguards, Wangchuk said.

"We are saying again that nothing less than a Union Territory with a legislature and safeguards will be acceptable," he said.

Wangchuk said Ladakh's strategic position on the border with China made its democratic rights particularly important.