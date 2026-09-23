Wangchuk leads padyatra in Leh ahead of first anniversary of September 24 violence during statehood protests

Climate activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday led a symbolic padyatra in Leh to mark the first anniversary of the September 24, 2025 violence during protests seeking statehood and Sixth Schedule safeguards for Ladakh, in which four people were killed.
The march -- organised ahead of Thursday's Shaheed Diwas, and joined by representatives of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) -- was shortened because of changing weather conditions.
Activists are likely to reach the Shaheed Memorial Park in Leh at 7 pm today.
The padyatra, however, saw limited participation from local people of Ladakh.
The organisers said they deliberately refrained from a large-scale appeal outside the region, as several people in Ladakh wanted locals to lead the commemorative programme.
Wangchuk, who is part of the LAB and engaged in dialogue with the Centre along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), said the march was held to remember those who lost their lives and demanded justice for those killed and injured during last year's protests.
"We organised the padyatra today and will observe Shaheed Diwas tomorrow in memory of those who were killed in the indiscriminate firing on September 24 last year.
The day will be observed as Shaheed Diwas, with people expected to offer prayers at temples, mosques, churches and other religious places," Wangchuk told reporters.
He demanded early submission of the report of the judicial enquiry constituted into the September 24 incident, and said a year had passed without the report being made public.
The enquiry, he said, should establish why the firing took place, whether there was a firing order, how automatic weapons were allegedly used against protesters and how the violence began.
Wangchuk also sought adequate compensation for those killed and injured during the incident.
He said September was being observed as "martyrs' month" in memory of those who died, were injured or jailed while seeking safeguards for Ladakh's land and culture and restoration of democracy.
Wangchuk also raised concerns over policy changes relating to land, industrial development, tourism and local governance.
He said such decisions should be taken through a democratic process and in consultation with the people.
"If all these things are decided beforehand, what will be the meaning of the Assembly and democracy?" he said, calling for restoration of democratic processes before major policy decisions are taken.
Referring to the Centre's meetings with Ladakh representatives, Wangchuk said they had welcomed the May 22 meeting and expected "something new" at the September 9 meeting after four months of deliberations.
"On September 9, we found that there was nothing new to say and the earlier proposals were repeated.
The earlier proposal was good, but nothing new came," he said.
The activist said the next meeting is scheduled for October and urged the Centre to address the issues with "an open heart, a clear mind and honesty".
The September 24, 2025 protests in Leh had turned violent, leaving four people dead and several others injured.
The UT administration subsequently ordered a judicial enquiry.
(With inputs from PTI)