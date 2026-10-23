CJP activists to appear before SEM court today; Crime Branch continues probe

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activists Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde are scheduled to appear before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court on Friday, while the Delhi Police Crime Branch continues its investigation into the case.
The Crime Branch had summoned the three activists for questioning on Thursday, but they failed to appear. Although no fresh notice has been issued for Friday, they have been asked to appear before the investigating agency between 10 am and 4 pm.
If the activists decide to appear before the Crime Branch on Friday, they are expected to do so before attending the SEM court hearing scheduled for 3 pm. Their appearance before the investigating agency, however, will depend on their decision.
On October 22, the three activists failed to appear at the Crime Branch's Rajouri Garden office after being summoned to join the investigation at noon. They subsequently sought additional time, following which the police said fresh notices would be issued.
The development comes after the SEM court ordered the release of Das and Ranka from judicial custody after accepting their personal and surety bonds and recording their written undertakings to maintain peace and abide by the law.
SEM Ritu Raj directed the two activists to furnish personal and surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each, valid until the conclusion of the enquiry. They were also instructed to appear on every hearing date and comply with the conditions outlined in their bonds and undertakings.
In their written undertakings, Das and Ranka promised not to breach the peace or disturb public tranquillity. They also agreed not to call for protests at Jantar Mantar until the site is formally notified in accordance with the law. Any future protests, they undertook, would be conducted within the constitutional framework.
“Further judicial custody does not appear to be necessary at this stage, particularly after written undertakings before this Court,” the SEM court observed while ordering their release.
Das and Ranka were detained in connection with a protest held at Jantar Mantar on October 13, after the site had been denotified as a designated protest venue. The police alleged that the activists entered the area through private premises and violated conditions relating to the maintenance of peace.
The SEM court has clarified that the enquiry into the matter will continue in accordance with the law.
(With inputs from ANI)