CJP activists to appear before SEM court today; Crime Branch continues probe

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activists Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde are scheduled to appear before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court on Friday, while the Delhi Police Crime Branch continues its investigation into the case.

The Crime Branch had summoned the three activists for questioning on Thursday, but they failed to appear. Although no fresh notice has been issued for Friday, they have been asked to appear before the investigating agency between 10 am and 4 pm.

If the activists decide to appear before the Crime Branch on Friday, they are expected to do so before attending the SEM court hearing scheduled for 3 pm. Their appearance before the investigating agency, however, will depend on their decision.