CJP leaders appear before Special Executive Magistrate as crime branch continues probe

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka appeared before the Special Executive Magistrate at the Mandir Marg police station on Friday, police sources said.

The sources further said that they were questioned in connection with two separate cases registered against them.

The two leaders had sought additional time on Thursday to join the investigation, following which they appeared before the SEM, the source added.

The Crime Branch had summoned the three activists for questioning on Thursday, but they failed to appear. Although no fresh notice has been issued for Friday, they have been asked to appear before the investigating agency between 10 am and 4 pm.

If the activists decide to appear before the Crime Branch on Friday, they are expected to do so before attending the SEM court hearing scheduled for 3 pm. Their appearance before the investigating agency, however, will depend on their decision.