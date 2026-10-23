'Is another Galwan unfolding?': Congress targets PM Modi over reported PLA face-offs in Arunachal

The Congress on Friday accused the Centre of remaining silent on reports of continuing face-offs between Indian and Chinese forces in Arunachal Pradesh, demanding answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on border security and India's diplomatic approach towards Beijing.
The allegations followed reported remarks by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General Shatrujeet Kapoor about recent confrontations with China's People's Liberation Army (PLA). The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), responding to questions on the remarks, said Chinese forces sometimes diverged from established patrolling patterns along the border.
"Insofar as the specifics are concerned, I would refer you to the Ministry of Defence. As we have noted in the past, the situation in the India-China border areas gets disturbed from time to time when Chinese forces diverge from established patrolling patterns," the MEA spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said both countries continued to use diplomatic and military mechanisms to resolve outstanding issues and prevent misunderstandings along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
"Both sides continue to use existing diplomatic and military mechanisms to resolve outstanding issues and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The two sides have also agreed to discuss ways to improve understanding of the LAC in appropriate areas for better border management. I would also like to emphasise that the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations," the spokesperson added.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge led the opposition's criticism, arguing that the government had given Beijing "enough clean chits" and demanding accountability over the border situation.
In a post on X, Kharge raised questions about national security, India's economic dependence on China and the outcome of diplomatic engagement between the two countries.
"The ITBP DG's confirmation of continuing PLA face-offs in Arunachal Pradesh is deeply alarming. After Doklam and Galwan, is another serious confrontation unfolding? Reports of Chinese incursions near Taksing emerged in August. Yet, even 47 days after Corps Commander-level talks at Wacha–Damai, reportedly just 180 km away, confrontations continue. Has India's patrolling access been compromised?" Kharge asked.
He said national security required accountability rather than "diplomatic photo opportunities and Hugplomacy".
Kharge also criticised the rise in Chinese imports and India's trade deficit with Beijing.
"Since the Galwan sacrifice of 20 Indian Army bravehearts (FY2020–21), Chinese imports have surged 102%, while India's trade deficit with China has ballooned 155% to $112.16 billion... Has Make in India become Import from China?" he said.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also accused the government of making concessions to China while failing to address the reported face-offs in Arunachal Pradesh.
"While the self-styled Vishwaguru’s calibrated concessions to China continue, the DG, ITBP, has lauded—and rightly so—its performance in recent face-offs with the PLA in Arunachal Pradesh, on which there has been a deafening silence from the PM and his establishment," Ramesh posted on X.
Ramesh also flagged China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh and the construction of a 60,000-MW dam on the Brahmaputra, warning of potential consequences for India's ecological and water security.
At a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, Congress leader Pawan Khera accused the government of compromising India's interests out of fear of Beijing. He questioned whether Indian forces retained access to traditional patrolling points and raised concerns about the easing of visa restrictions for Chinese personnel and the removal of investment curbs under Press Note 3.
"What did we get? Can we patrol the points today where we used to patrol before April 2020, or not? In exchange for all this, shouldn't you have taken something? Or did you just accept that you will do whatever China wants because you are afraid?" Khera asked.
Referring to videos from border villages in Arunachal Pradesh, Khera said residents had been raising concerns about Chinese incursions.
"Every day you hear that China has entered Arunachal; local rural people are making emotional appeals on social media... Tell the DG of ITBP that everything is normal. Tell those 20 families whose people were martyred that everything is normal," he said.
Congress MP Jebi Mather questioned why the reported confrontations had not been disclosed to the public earlier, noting that the ITBP chief's remarks suggested the incidents had been occurring since July.
"The ITBP Director General has made a very strong revelation... but the fact is he is saying this has been happening since July, which means we are in October and now it took for the nation to know about this when an ITBP Director General revealed it. We have not heard anything about this from our Prime Minister. We have not heard anything about this from our Home Minister," Mather said.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also called on the government's senior security leadership to explain the apparent gap between diplomatic statements and developments along the border.
Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi said, "It is the responsibility of the country’s Home Minister, Defence Minister, and Minister of External Affairs to provide an answer. On one hand, we keep talking about trying to normalize relations with China—implying that all is well—yet, on the other hand, there is a persistent pattern of such statements being made, time and again. Given that this concerns the nation’s security, its sensitive interests, and the national interest, those responsible must be held accountable.”
Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja urged Modi to focus on national security issues instead of criticising political opponents.
"Prime Minister Modi should realise he is the Prime Minister of India. Instead of resorting to cheap rhetoric against opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, he must speak on the real issues facing the country today," Raja said.
He expressed confidence that the two countries could resolve their differences through dialogue.
"Both are neighbouring countries with cooperation in multiple fields. Whatever the disputes which appear, both countries have that maturity, have their experience to sort out, resolve through dialogue," he added.
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke also criticised the Centre's security priorities, alleging that security forces were being deployed to prevent protests in Delhi instead of focusing on border protection.
"Yeah, because forces that should be protecting our borders are being deployed to stop citizens from protesting. Modi is putting national security at risk by using security forces against his own countrymen. The priority should be securing our borders, not deploying forces to turn Delhi into a fortress to suppress peaceful citizen protests," Dipke posted on X.
(With inputs from ANI)