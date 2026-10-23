'Is another Galwan unfolding?': Congress targets PM Modi over reported PLA face-offs in Arunachal

At a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, Congress leader Pawan Khera accused the government of compromising India's interests out of fear of Beijing. He questioned whether Indian forces retained access to traditional patrolling points and raised concerns about the easing of visa restrictions for Chinese personnel and the removal of investment curbs under Press Note 3.

"What did we get? Can we patrol the points today where we used to patrol before April 2020, or not? In exchange for all this, shouldn't you have taken something? Or did you just accept that you will do whatever China wants because you are afraid?" Khera asked.

Referring to videos from border villages in Arunachal Pradesh, Khera said residents had been raising concerns about Chinese incursions.

"Every day you hear that China has entered Arunachal; local rural people are making emotional appeals on social media... Tell the DG of ITBP that everything is normal. Tell those 20 families whose people were martyred that everything is normal," he said.

Congress MP Jebi Mather questioned why the reported confrontations had not been disclosed to the public earlier, noting that the ITBP chief's remarks suggested the incidents had been occurring since July.

"The ITBP Director General has made a very strong revelation... but the fact is he is saying this has been happening since July, which means we are in October and now it took for the nation to know about this when an ITBP Director General revealed it. We have not heard anything about this from our Prime Minister. We have not heard anything about this from our Home Minister," Mather said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also called on the government's senior security leadership to explain the apparent gap between diplomatic statements and developments along the border.

Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi said, "It is the responsibility of the country’s Home Minister, Defence Minister, and Minister of External Affairs to provide an answer. On one hand, we keep talking about trying to normalize relations with China—implying that all is well—yet, on the other hand, there is a persistent pattern of such statements being made, time and again. Given that this concerns the nation’s security, its sensitive interests, and the national interest, those responsible must be held accountable.”