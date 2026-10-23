India says Chinese deviation from established patrolling patterns disturbs LAC situation

India on Friday said the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) gets disturbed from time to time when Chinese forces diverge from established patrolling patterns, asserting that maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made the remarks in response to a question about comments by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General Shatrujeet Kapur that confrontations with Chinese troops continue to take place in several areas along the border in Arunachal Pradesh.

"As we have noted in the past, the situation in the India-China border areas gets disturbed from time-to-time when Chinese forces diverge from established patrolling patterns," Jaiswal said at his bi-weekly media briefing.

"Both sides continue to use existing diplomatic and military mechanisms to resolve outstanding issues and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)," he said.

Jaiswal said the two sides had also agreed to discuss ways to improve understanding of the LAC in appropriate areas for better border management.

"I would also like to emphasise that the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)