India, China should be partners, not rivals, Modi-Xi agreed: Foreign Minister Wang Yi

China and India should be partners rather than rivals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed during their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

Describing it as the “most important consensus” reached by the two leaders, Wang said they had a candid and in-depth exchange on the strategic, long-term and directional issues shaping bilateral ties.

“President Xi said that China and India can draw on each other's strengths, support one another, help each other succeed and pursue common development,” Wang said in comments to Chinese official media on Sunday.

The two sides agreed to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border and to support each other as they take over the rotating chairmanship of BRICS, he said. China will assume the BRICS chair for 2027.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the relationship had gradually moved away from a low point, progressing from a “restart” to a “renewed elevation”.

Trade had reached record levels, while people-to-people exchanges were also expanding, it said.

Wang said the two countries had agreed to strengthen political trust, manage differences appropriately and ensure that dialogue and cooperation remained the prevailing trend.

According to him, Modi told Xi that India was ready to be a “partner, not an adversary” to China and viewed each other's development as an opportunity rather than a challenge.

“India's approach to its relationship with China is independent of third-party influence, and it will not allow any forces to conduct anti-China activities on its territory,” Wang quoted PM Modi as saying.

Modi also reaffirmed India's readiness for high-level exchanges, greater strategic communication and expanded people-to-people ties with China, Wang said.