'Calibrated capitulation': Congress slams PM Modi after his meeting with Xi Jinping, questions China policy

The Congress on Sunday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his approach to India-China ties, accusing him of pursuing a policy of "calibrated capitulation" towards Beijing.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh asked whether Modi’s "infamous clean chit" to China on June 19, 2020, has weakened India and why his government has "allowed China’s territorial advances in Ladakh and now Arunachal Pradesh".

There was no immediate response from the government or the BJP over the Congress' claims.

Ramesh's remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed to Chinese President Xi Jinping that peace and tranquillity along the frontier remain an "essential" basis for development of India-China relations, even as the two leaders welcomed "steady progress" in the bilateral ties.

In their talks on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, the two leaders reaffirmed that both the countries should take a strategic and long-term perspective of their ties and differences should not become disputes, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In a statement posted on X, Ramesh said, "Now that his bilateral summit with President Xi Jinping is over, here are four questions for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to which the nation continues to seek answers. Did not your infamous clean chit to China on June 19, 2020 weaken India?"