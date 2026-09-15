Modi raised India's concerns, stressed sensitivity to core issues in talks with China's Xi: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised India's concerns and stressed the need for mutual respect, interest and sensitivity during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Addressing the media, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said both sides should show sensitivity to each other's core concerns and be guided by the three mutuals: mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity.

"A bilateral meeting took place between the Prime Minister and President Xi on the sidelines of the 18th Summit...Several matters came up during the discussions, and we have kept you updated on them, "Jaiswal said.

"The Prime Minister also referred to India's concerns and underlined that both sides should show sensitivity to each other's core concerns and be guided by the three mutuals: mutual respect, mutual interest, and mutual sensitivity," he added.

The MEA's reaction came a day after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that PM Modi and President Xi had agreed during their meeting that Beijing and New Delhi should be partners rather than rivals.

Describing it as the “most important consensus” reached by the two leaders, Wang said they had a candid and in-depth exchange on the strategic, long-term and directional issues shaping bilateral ties.

“President Xi said that China and India can draw on each other's strengths, support one another, help each other succeed and pursue common development,” Wang said in comments to Chinese media on Sunday.

The two sides agreed to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border and to support each other as they take over the rotating chairmanship of BRICS, he said. China will assume the BRICS chair for 2027.