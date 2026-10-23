‘Preventing protests takes priority’: Dipke questions Centre’s focus amid China border concerns

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday accused the Centre of prioritising the prevention of protests in Delhi over national security, questioning why hundreds of security personnel had been deployed in the capital while concerns persisted over Chinese activity along the border and the case against an American accused of training armed groups in Myanmar.

Dipke’s remarks came amid an extension of the deployment of 273 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies in Delhi until October 31. The Union Home Ministry has extended the deployment for the second time, citing the possibility of “flash protests” by political and other groups, official sources said.

The forces were deployed earlier this month after the CJP and other groups staged protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Questioning the deployment, Dipke referred to American national Matthew VanDyke, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in March along with six Ukrainian nationals for allegedly entering Myanmar through Mizoram and training members of ethnic armed groups in drone warfare, operations, assembly and jamming technology.

“It is not that he wanted to wave the flag of our country. If he wanted to wave the flag of our country then it could have been a big national security threat, but he was just training some terrorists, so it is not a big deal,” Dipke said.