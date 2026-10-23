‘Preventing protests takes priority’: Dipke questions Centre’s focus amid China border concerns

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday accused the Centre of prioritising the prevention of protests in Delhi over national security, questioning why hundreds of security personnel had been deployed in the capital while concerns persisted over Chinese activity along the border and the case against an American accused of training armed groups in Myanmar.
Dipke’s remarks came amid an extension of the deployment of 273 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies in Delhi until October 31. The Union Home Ministry has extended the deployment for the second time, citing the possibility of “flash protests” by political and other groups, official sources said.
The forces were deployed earlier this month after the CJP and other groups staged protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Questioning the deployment, Dipke referred to American national Matthew VanDyke, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in March along with six Ukrainian nationals for allegedly entering Myanmar through Mizoram and training members of ethnic armed groups in drone warfare, operations, assembly and jamming technology.
“It is not that he wanted to wave the flag of our country. If he wanted to wave the flag of our country then it could have been a big national security threat, but he was just training some terrorists, so it is not a big deal,” Dipke said.
A Delhi court on Friday permitted VanDyke to travel to the United States and extended permission for his six Ukrainian co-accused to remain outside India until February 24, 2027.
Dipke also invoked remarks made on Thursday by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General Shatrujeet Singh Kapur, who said face-offs with China had taken place at several locations in Arunachal Pradesh and were continuing. Kapur also highlighted the challenges posed by China’s military modernisation.
Arguing that border security should take precedence over restricting demonstrations in Delhi, Dipke said the deployment of security personnel in the capital raised questions about the government’s priorities.
“So there are a lot of concerning things, but the priority is the same. Matthew Van Dyke is not a big priority, India-China border safety is not a big priority, what is the priority, no one should protest in Delhi, no one should ask for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation in Delhi,” he said.
“China is not letting him show his red eyes, Trump is not letting him say anything,” Dipke added, taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(With inputs from PTI)