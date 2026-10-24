AISA's Neha Bora appears before SEM, gets time to reply to 'peace bond' notice

AISA president Neha Bora appeared before the special executive magistrate (SEM) at Mandir Marg Police Station on Saturday, a day after the Delhi High Court dismissed her plea challenging a police notice directing her to execute a Rs 10,000 "peace bond" with one surety.

During the proceedings, the magistrate, following the high court's directions, provided Bora's counsel with the documents that formed the basis of the police allegation that there is a likelihood of breach of peace and gave her time to reply by October 29, her lawyer said.

Advocate Abhik Chimni said the defence would examine the material before responding to the notice at the next hearing.

"The high court has dismissed the challenge to the show-cause notice. However, it has laid down important parameters, stating that all material relied upon to suggest a possible breach of peace must be provided to us. Today, we showed the judgment to the SEM, who gave us all the documents. We will examine them before the next hearing on the 29th," Chimni said.

"The court's findings are important as they uphold the right of detained persons to know the allegations against them and have a reasoned opportunity to reply," he added.

Earlier in the day, Bora reiterated that she would not sign the peace bond, questioning the use of preventive proceedings against protesters. "We don't have any conditions. We are not going to sign the bond," she said.