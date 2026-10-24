Maharashtra Opposition alleges conspiracy behind Tiger Shroff attack to shift Bollywood out of Mumbai

MUMBAI: Opposition leaders have alleged a conspiracy to shift Bollywood out of Mumbai, claiming that the deteriorating law and order situation following the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff could be used to justify relocating the film industry elsewhere, undermining Mumbai and Maharashtra’s importance.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal questioned the Mumbai Police and the BJP-led government over their failure to prevent gangsters operating from Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail from threatening film industry personalities.

“Devendra Fadnavis, as the home minister of Maharashtra, is responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation in Mumbai. The home minister is extremely inactive, weak and irresponsible. Therefore, gangsters are threatening actors and opening fire in broad daylight. Bollywood is the pride of Mumbai, but the Cine Association’s letter indicated that if proper security is not provided, it may consider moving out of Mumbai. It stated that the safety of actors and people working in the film industry is very important,” Sapkal alleged.

“If such a move happens, it would be a major cultural and economic loss for Maharashtra. It is unfortunate that gangsters are directly controlling the film industry while sitting inside Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail. This cannot happen without political patronage and the blessing and help of someone at the top. Those in the government are responsible for this,” the Maharashtra Congress president alleged.

He said film actors, producers and directors were being openly targeted in Mumbai, with threats being issued against them. Attacks had reportedly been reported against Tiger Shroff, Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty, while other actors were also believed to be on the mafia’s radar, he said. The entire Bollywood industry was living under a climate of fear, he added.

“The fact that the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has had to approach the Union Home Minister directly to seek security is an extremely shameful reflection of Maharashtra’s law and order situation. Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis is solely responsible for this grave situation. He has completely failed to maintain law and order in Maharashtra,” Sapkal alleged.

He further said that plans to shift Bollywood out of Mumbai were no longer a secret.

“Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had publicly spoken about moving the film industry to his state. CM Devendra Fadnavis has lost the moral right to remain in power. He should step down, and an efficient person should be made the chief minister and home minister of Maharashtra,” Sapkal said.