'Why such liberty extended to terrorism accused': Congress after release of US national VanDyke

The Congress on Saturday questioned the release of US national Matthew VanDyke, an accused in the Myanmar arms training case, and asked why such liberty was being extended to a foreign national accused of terrorism.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh, said this is being done even when the government is arresting youth peacefully protesting against "vote chori".

"US national Matthew VanDyke, arrested for conspiring to carry out terrorist activities against India, was released yesterday and allowed to return home for 4 months. Why has such liberty been extended to a foreign national accused of terrorism?" he asked in a post on X.

"This even as the government has shown no hesitation in detaining and arresting youth activists and peaceful protesters during the anti-vote chori protests this past month," Ramesh also said.

"It is worth noting that his case was raised during US Secretary of State (Marco) Rubio's last visit to India in May. The secretary of state was visiting again this week," the Congress leader highlighted.

Ramesh had earlier accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being a "compromised PM" after VanDyke was released last month. He claimed that US Secretary of State Rubio visited India in May and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor raised the issue with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

On September 8, Ramesh claimed, UAPA charges were dropped against VanDyke. "This stands in sharp contrast to the law's widespread misuse against Indian citizens by the government and where such cases are deliberately dragged on," he alleged.

After VanDyke was released on September 24, Ramesh alleged that the prime minister has "failed" to protect India's elections, institutions and our national security.