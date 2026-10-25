Congress accuses Modi, Shah, Adityanath of shielding culprits in Ram temple donation theft case

The Congress on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of shielding those responsible for the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, demanding an impartial investigation into the case.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh urged Modi to break his silence on the issue, alleging that the government was attempting to suppress the matter instead of ensuring accountability.

In a post on X, Ramesh questioned the appointment of trustees linked to the BJP, RSS and VHP, asking why the prime minister had not ordered a comprehensive probe despite the alleged theft taking place under their watch.