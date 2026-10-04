'Arrogance of power is suicidal': Congress slams PM Modi over Ayodhya temple donation case probe

The Congress on Sunday alleged that former Ram Temple trust general secretary Champat Rai and others were being protected in the probe into the alleged theft of temple donations, and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “silence” on the matter, saying “arrogance of power is suicidal”.

The opposition party also asked why there was a 21-day delay in filing of an FIR after a video regarding the stolen amount reached Rai on June 4.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh asked whether the objective of the investigation was merely to catch petty thieves, or was it also to fix accountability for those under whose watch and patronage these events transpired.

"'Chanda Chori Aastha Dhokha' Why is the Modi government so lenient towards the thieves who stole donations meant for Lord Shri Ram's Ayodhya temple?" Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Modi ji, the government does not hesitate to misuse agencies like the ED and CBI against opposition leaders; yet, after CCTV footage revealed 105 incidents of theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, why did the investigation not reach those suspected of shielding the thieves despite being responsible for the temple's administration?" the Congress leader said.

Why is there an attempt to hush up the matter after recovering a sum of only Rs 79.85 lakh against 105 incidents of theft, he asked.

"Why are Champat Rai and Anil Mishra treated as witnesses rather than accused? Why so?" Ramesh said.

In June, the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, and its member Anil Mishra resigned from their posts.

The Trust assured that a fair inquiry will be conducted into allegations related to the Ram temple donations.