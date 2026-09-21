Ram temple donation row: 105 theft instances caught on CCTV; SIT to file chargesheet by Sep 25, SC told

The Supreme Court was on Monday informed that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya has found 105 instances of alleged theft after analysing CCTV footage.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday told the Supreme Court that the chargesheet in the case will be filed by September 25, when the 90-day investigation period expires.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana took note of the status report submitted by the SIT probing the allegations.

The Solicitor General of India (SGI) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, told the Court that investigators had analysed CCTV footage and other material to identify the accused. The Court was also informed that the investigation is substantially complete.

The Supreme Court allowed the Sessions Court concerned in Uttar Pradesh to pass an appropriate order in the matter.

The CJI said the Supreme Court did not want to take the matter away from the Sessions Judge at this stage. He added that the Court would pass further orders if it found that any further investigation was required.

The top court also perused a detailed status report submitted by the SIT in a sealed cover.