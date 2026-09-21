Ram temple donation row: 105 theft instances caught on CCTV; SIT to file chargesheet by Sep 25, SC told

The Supreme Court was on Monday informed that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya has found 105 instances of alleged theft after analysing CCTV footage.
The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday told the Supreme Court that the chargesheet in the case will be filed by September 25, when the 90-day investigation period expires.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana took note of the status report submitted by the SIT probing the allegations.
The Solicitor General of India (SGI) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, told the Court that investigators had analysed CCTV footage and other material to identify the accused. The Court was also informed that the investigation is substantially complete.
The Supreme Court allowed the Sessions Court concerned in Uttar Pradesh to pass an appropriate order in the matter.
The CJI said the Supreme Court did not want to take the matter away from the Sessions Judge at this stage. He added that the Court would pass further orders if it found that any further investigation was required.
The top court also perused a detailed status report submitted by the SIT in a sealed cover.
Under Section 167 (2) of the CrPC, an accused becomes entitled to grant of statutory bail if the probe agency fails to file the chargesheet in the trial court within the stipulated period of either 60 or 90 days.
Section 187 of the new Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) replaces Section 167(2) of the erstwhile CrPC.
The top court had earlier asked the SIT to complete its investigation expeditiously and take it to a logical conclusion.
It had directed the SIT to file its status report in a sealed cover on the progress made in the investigation into the donations theft case.
On July 27, the top court took note of the setting up of the four-member SIT headed by IGP Kiran S to probe the alleged embezzlement of donations.
It had asked the Uttar Pradesh government to also include a forensic auditor in the probe team.
Observing that “remedial actions will have to be taken”, the bench had said steps will be taken to “ensure transparency”.
The bench had also directed the SIT to submit a status report in two weeks.
On July 20, the bench asked the Uttar Pradesh government to apprise it about the possibility of setting up an SIT to probe the alleged embezzlement of donations.
On July 13, the bench had directed the Uttar Pradesh Police to submit a status report in the matter.
It had also issued a notice to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on pleas seeking a fair and time-bound probe into the alleged donations theft.
After allegations of irregularities in the management of donations surfaced at the Ram temple, several petitioners, including RJD MP Sudhakar Singh, moved the apex court seeking a probe by the CBI and a forensic audit of the finances of the temple trust.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)