‘Why are big fish being protected?’ Congress questions delay in Ayodhya temple donation case

The Congress on Tuesday questioned the delay in filing the chargesheet in the alleged donation embezzlement case at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and demanded a forensic audit of the temple trust’s financial and management systems.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case should ensure complete transparency and take strict action against those responsible.

His remarks came a day after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that the SIT would file its first chargesheet on or before September 25.

The deadline marks the completion of the statutory 90-day period from the first arrest in the case, after which the accused could become eligible for default bail if the chargesheet is not filed.

Ramesh cited a media report stating that forensic examination of CCTV footage from the temple premises had revealed 105 instances of alleged donation theft, against 70 incidents reported in the preliminary probe.

In a post on X, he used a play on the lyrics of the 1971 Hindi film song Ram ka naam badnaam na karo to attack the BJP over the alleged theft.

“Chanda chori, Aastha dhokha. ‘Dekho o BJP walon, tum ye kaam na karo, ram ka naam badnam na karo, badnam na karo!’” he said.