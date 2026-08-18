UP SIT gives clean chit to Champat Rai, Anil Mishra in Ram Temple donation case

The Uttar Pradesh government-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) has submitted its final report into the alleged theft and irregularities in donations offered at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, bringing relief to former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai and former trustee Dr Anil Mishra.

According to sources, neither Rai nor Mishra has been named as an accused in the final SIT report. The report has been submitted to the state government and subsequently handed over to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for further action.

The development is significant as both Rai and Mishra had faced questions over their alleged role in the management of the temple's donation-counting system after the alleged theft came to light in June. Both had subsequently resigned from their positions, taking what was described as moral responsibility amid the controversy.

Eight accused already in jail

The final report retains the focus on the eight people who were named in the FIR registered on June 25 following the SIT's preliminary findings.

The accused are Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu. All eight have already been arrested and are in judicial custody.

The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint by Trust member Krishna Mohan at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi police station. The accused were booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

How the investigation began

The controversy erupted after alleged irregularities were detected while offerings from the temple's donation boxes were being counted. Following a request from the temple trust, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a three-member SIT on June 13.

The team was headed by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, with IG Range Kiran S and Special Secretary (Finance) Neel Ratan Kumar as members. The SIT submitted its preliminary report on June 23, following which the FIR was registered and arrests were made.

The final report is now expected to be placed before the Trust for consideration at its upcoming meeting scheduled for September 2.