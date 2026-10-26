BJP stages nationwide protests over Kharge’s remarks on Modi’s late father

The BJP on Monday staged protests in several parts of the country against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his alleged disparaging remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late father at an event in Patna on Sunday, demanding an apology from him and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

The protests followed Kharge’s remarks at a function marking the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar’s first chief minister, Shrikrishna Singh, in Patna on Sunday. Speaking about alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Kharge said the Congress would send those involved to jail.

When an audience member interrupted him, saying, “Modi won’t go anywhere,” Kharge retorted, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega, baap bhi jayega” (Even Modi’s father will go).

The remarks drew sharp criticism from the BJP, which accused Kharge of insulting the Prime Minister’s late father and announced nationwide protests on Monday.