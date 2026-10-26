'He has a habit of making such remarks': Athawale targets Kharge over 'Modi ka baap' remarks

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing them as inappropriate and unacceptable.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Athawale stated that Kharge heads a major political party that remained in power for 60 years and that it was not appropriate for the president of such a party to insult the Prime Minister.

"Mallikarjun Kharge is the president of a major party—a party that remained in power for 60 years. It is not appropriate for the president of such a party to insult the Prime Minister. It seems that he has a habit of making such remarks, which is not right at all. Making such comments is completely unacceptable; it constitutes a grave insult to the Prime Minister...", he said.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late father, calling them unacceptable, and accused Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of acting at the behest of foreign powers.

Reacting to Kharge’s remarks, Tiwari said the people of Bihar take pride in their culture and values, adding that it was unacceptable for the Congress president to insult the Prime Minister’s late father while visiting the state.