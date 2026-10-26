Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Prime accused Ashish Mishra gets SC nod to visit his Lucknow home during Diwali

NEW DELHI: In a significant development in the Lakhimpur Kheri killings case, the Supreme Court on Monday allowed prime accused Ashish Mishra to travel to Lucknow district to celebrate Diwali with his family, under certain conditions laid down in its March 24, 2025 order.

The bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant made it clear that the indulgence cannot become an excuse for trial delay. The top court observed that the prosecution bears the responsibility to produce witnesses and ensure the trial reaches its logical conclusion without undue haste in cross-examination and without omission of material evidence.

The case stems from the October 3, 2021, violence at Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people, including four farmers, were killed during a protest against Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit. The farmers were protesting against the Centre's now-repealed farm laws when the incident occurred.

Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for Mishra, told the court that trial has progressed substantially, with 90 of 131 witnesses examined and a Special Public Prosecutor appointed to conduct the case. Advocate Prashant Bhushan acknowledged the development.

The Court also took note of concerns over the trial judge. The allegation that the judge issued a non-bailable warrant against an ailing eyewitness had triggered a demand for his transfer. On Monday, the counsel for Allahabad High Court said the transfer was a routine administrative exercise. The Bench was informed that pursuant to its October 5 direction, the vigilance report against the judge has been placed before the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court and is now before the administrative committee for appropriate decision.